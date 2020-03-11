Niall Horan has banned Lewis Capaldi from taking him on nights out, after he was ''led astray'' after the BRIT Awards.

The 26-year-old singer was spotted enjoying a night out with the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker following the glitzy award ceremony last month, but has blamed Lewis for being a bad influence on him.

He said: ''I got led astray that night. I was like, 'I'm not going out, I've got rehearsals tomorrow'.

''Slowly but surely Lewis was over, handing me bottles of beer and saying, 'You are coming out!' I ended up staying out all night.

''He was buzzing because he'd just cleaned up at the Brits and it was just amazing considering where he has come in the last 18 months.

''We're trying to have a good time and make the most of it, because you never know when it will stop.''

Niall is set to head on tour with Lewis, 23, next month and has insisted he won't be allowing the Scottish singer to encourage any bad behaviour.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he added: ''It's going to be a complete lockdown otherwise there's no way we will be able to perform.

''I have to be on stage for an hour and a half every night and I haven't made it easy for myself with the songs. They're all in high keys.

''There's no way I'd be good value for money if we were going on the lash all the time. So we're getting nights out out of the way now.''

The 'This Town' singer previously confirmed he and Lewis would tone down their partying ways on tour, after Lewis had to cancel a string of UK shows to prevent damage to his vocal cords in November.

Niall explained: ''So the idea of us wrecking the place and then trying to perform for two hours every night probably isn't as feasible as it sounds.

''It's going to be hard not to do what we want to do but we will pick our days, go for a few beers and have a laugh. We always have a laugh, anyway.

''He is a very funny man. What you see is what you get.''