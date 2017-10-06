Niall Horan has announced an extensive UK and Europe tour.

The 24-year-old musician is gearing up for the release of his debut solo album 'Flicker' - which hits shelves on October 20 - and after having announced tours in support of the record across America and Australia, the Irish native has now taken to social media to reveal details of a UK and European leg.

The shows, which take place in early 2018, will see the 'Slow Hands' hitmaker travel around the UK and Ireland in March, visiting cities including Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff, Bournemouth, and Brighton.

In April and May, the 'This Town' singer - who will be accompanied by support act Julia Michaels - then moves on to Europe, where he will be visiting cities such as Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo, Barcelona, Madrid, Milan, and Lisbon.

Tickets for the UK and Ireland shows go on sale next Friday (13.10.17), with those who have pre-ordered his album getting exclusive pre-sale access.

And Niall will be hoping his solo tour dates go better than the first time he was on stage with One Direction, as he confessed their first show was a ''disaster'', and that he and his bandmates - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and formerly Zayn Malik - have never spoken about it because it was such a ''disaster''.

He said recently: ''I never want to talk about that gig again. Worst night of my life. The worst One Direction show ever.

''We've refused to talk about it ever since. It was a disaster. We were just a joke.

''Anything we rehearsed just went out the window. It was our first ever gig and we just didn't know what the f**k was going on.''

Niall Horan's 'Flicker World Tour 2018' UK and Ireland tour dates:

MAR 12 - Dublin - 3Arena

MAR 13 - Belfast - The SSE Arena

MAR 15 - Manchester - O2 Apollo

MAR 18 - Glasgow - SEC Armadillo

MAR 22 - London - O2 Academy Brixton

MAR 24 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

MAR 26 - Bournemouth - BIC

MAR 27 - Brighton - Brighton Centre