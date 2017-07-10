Niall Horan is set to embark on a 22-date tour of the world kicking off in Dublin, Ireland on August 29 for his
Niall Horan has announced an intimate world tour.
The 23-year-old Irish hunk is currently riding on the success of the second song from his as-yet-untitled debut solo album, 'Slow Hands', and has announced a 21-date run entitled the 'Flicker Sessions', which will kick off in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland on August 29 and will wrap at The Masonic in San Francisco in the US on November 22.
Announcing the news on Twitter, he wrote: ''Hello lovely people, I'm delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017. Go to http://niallhoran.com for all the info ! (sic)''
The One Direction star is expected to release his new record at some point later this year.
Niall received rave reviews for his first single 'This Town' and 'Slow Hands' and, although he can't wait to give fans more content, he said he's not yet thought of a name for it.
He said last month: ''I listen to a lot of 80s funk rock, and I started playing on the piano and that came up... and hopefully the album will be later this year. I'm still trying to come up with the name, we've only recently just finished recording it.''
And, although One Direction - also comprised of Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Liam Payne - are currently on an extended hiatus to focus on solo material, Niall is adamant there's no competition between the foursome.
He explained: ''It's great actually, we enjoy it and watching everyone else think that we're rivals - I think it's great because there's room for everyone. And if we were all releasing the same type of songs then that'd be weird, but we're all releasing completely different types of music which is great.''
Niall Horan's 'Flicker Sessions 2017' tour dates are as follows:
29/08/2017 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre
31/08/2017 London, UK O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
03/09/2017 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet
10/09/2017 Sydney, Australia Enmore Theatre
14/09/2017 Tokyo, Japan EX Theater
19/09/2017 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
26/09/2017 Mexico City, Mexico El Plaza Condesa
01/10/2017 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Vivo Rio
29/10/2017 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia
31/10/2017 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
01/11/2017 Toronto, ONMassey Hall
03/11/2017 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre
04/11/2017 Washington, DC The Fillmore Silver Spring
06/11/2017 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach
09/11/2017 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando
10/11/2017 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
13/11/2017 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
15/11/2017 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre
17/11/2017 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
20/11/2017 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
22/11/2017 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
