Niall Horan has announced an intimate world tour.

The 23-year-old Irish hunk is currently riding on the success of the second song from his as-yet-untitled debut solo album, 'Slow Hands', and has announced a 21-date run entitled the 'Flicker Sessions', which will kick off in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland on August 29 and will wrap at The Masonic in San Francisco in the US on November 22.

Announcing the news on Twitter, he wrote: ''Hello lovely people, I'm delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017. Go to http://niallhoran.com for all the info ! (sic)''

The One Direction star is expected to release his new record at some point later this year.

Niall received rave reviews for his first single 'This Town' and 'Slow Hands' and, although he can't wait to give fans more content, he said he's not yet thought of a name for it.

He said last month: ''I listen to a lot of 80s funk rock, and I started playing on the piano and that came up... and hopefully the album will be later this year. I'm still trying to come up with the name, we've only recently just finished recording it.''

And, although One Direction - also comprised of Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Liam Payne - are currently on an extended hiatus to focus on solo material, Niall is adamant there's no competition between the foursome.

He explained: ''It's great actually, we enjoy it and watching everyone else think that we're rivals - I think it's great because there's room for everyone. And if we were all releasing the same type of songs then that'd be weird, but we're all releasing completely different types of music which is great.''

Niall Horan's 'Flicker Sessions 2017' tour dates are as follows:

29/08/2017 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre

31/08/2017 London, UK O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

03/09/2017 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet

10/09/2017 Sydney, Australia Enmore Theatre

14/09/2017 Tokyo, Japan EX Theater

19/09/2017 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

26/09/2017 Mexico City, Mexico El Plaza Condesa

01/10/2017 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Vivo Rio

29/10/2017 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

31/10/2017 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

01/11/2017 Toronto, ONMassey Hall

03/11/2017 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

04/11/2017 Washington, DC The Fillmore Silver Spring

06/11/2017 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach

09/11/2017 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando

10/11/2017 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

13/11/2017 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

15/11/2017 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre

17/11/2017 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

20/11/2017 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

22/11/2017 San Francisco, CA The Masonic