Niall Horan and Harry Styles look set to have a chart battle on their hands.

The One Direction stars are both said to be releasing new solo music at the same time, with Niall having just announced he's dropping new single 'Nice To Meet Ya' in September.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, his bandmate Harry - who recently filmed a music video for his as-yet-untitled track - is said to be dropping his first music since his 2017 self-titled debut album around then, too.

'Slow Hands' hitmaker Niall made his single announcement at the Capitol Congress 2019 at his label Capitol Records, where he performed 'Nice To Meet Ya', which Billboard reported as sounding ''trippy'' with ''90s/'00s rock vibes and a bit of soul and dance''.

The 25-year-old star also has another treat in store for fans, with another ballad called 'Put A Little Love On Me', which has been produced by Adele and Liam Gallagher producer Greg Kurstin, also shared at the industry showcase.

Niall recently updated fans on a ''special song'' he recorded with strings.

He wrote alongside an Instagram studio snap: ''Spent the morning back in the studio I recorded the whole of 'Flicker'. We recorded some beautiful strings for a special song and I look forward to sharing it with you.''

As for Harry, it was recently reported that he tried to keep his music video shoot a secret by making out it was a mayonnaise advert.

The 'Kiwi' hitmaker's team tried to keep the major filming for the promo under wraps, but the sheer capacity of Harry's crew and security and the fact he was spotted by Mexican fans in Lombardo Toledano in Cancun, Mexico, as they filmed scenes at 20 buildings, including a yellow property, gave it away.

A source said: ''The area was swarming with people.

''People in the neighbourhood knew filming couldn't just be for a mayo advert, as there would never be so much security or such a large crew.

''His team had bought hundreds of bouquets of violet and purple flowers for the video. Harry spent most of time filming inside a yellow house.''

The 25-year-old singer's debut record - which includes the hit single 'Sign Of The Times' - went gold in six countries, including the UK and US.

Meanwhile, the rest of One Direction, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, are also working on their debut albums.