Niall Horan finds playing his music to friends and family to be ''brutal''.

The 23-year-old singer has embarked on a solo career after One Direction announced plans to take a break and Niall has admitted being judged by his closest friends and family members is a nerve-racking experience.

Niall said: ''It's tough enough playing it to the public, so playing it to your family and friends, it is brutal.''

The Irish star's solo material has been broadly well received by fans online and while Niall doesn't pay too much attention to the charts, he appreciates positive feedback from his followers.

He told BBC Radio 1: ''It's always good to see a nice reaction online. I'm not really competitive with the charts or anything like that, I'm more competitive with myself. I'm just excited, it's a good time.''

Meanwhile, Niall recently explained that his new solo single 'Slow Hands' has a sexier vibe to it than his acoustic debut 'This Town'.

The singer said on SiriusXM Hits 1: ''The whole song was pretty off-the-cuff. I wanted it to be a little bit cheeky with the lyrics.

''We wrote this concept about being in the bar. The first line of the song is 'We should take this back to my place' - usually that's what the guy would say, but we flipped it that the girl would say that, and that's what she said right to my face.

''With the song, before we even wrote lyrics, we had this big track and it sounded quite sexy. So we thought that this concept would match the vibe of the song, and I think we might have been right.''