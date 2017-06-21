Niall Horan thinks it would be ''weird'' if One Direction were to reunite right now.

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker and his fellow band mates - Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne - have been on hiatus since late 2015 as they're all pursuing solo careers, and the brunette hunk has now said he can't ''rule out'' a reunion in the future, but doesn't think it'll happen any time soon.

Speaking to ET Canada, Niall said: ''I suppose right now, it would be a bit weird. Can't rule anything out really, can you?''

However, despite being busy with his own solo venture, the 23-year-old musician previously insisted he would drop everything if a One Direction reunion was to ''come knocking''.

He said: ''I told my ­managers from the start: When One Direction comes knocking, fook what I'm doing. I don't give a s**t if I sold out arenas or won Grammys. I wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for that.''

The 'This Town' singer has always remained confident that the band - who were formed in 2010 on UK talent show 'The X Factor', and were previously joined by Zayn Malik before his departure in early 2015 - will get back together once they have had a chance to explore their solo projects.

He said previously: ''It's been a year and a bit already. We don't want to put a time on it. But when that phone call does come, no matter whoever it comes from, we're back again.

''At the minute it's exactly where it was six months ago - we're doing our own thing. You know I'm going to probably end up touring [with his solo music], Harry will probably end up doing the same, probably Liam probably, Louis, that's a year - time adds up.''

And Niall is likely to want to join his friends in the future, as he's already starting to miss parts of being with the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers.

He said: ''Every now and then you're like, 'Fookin' hell, where is everyone?'

''You're sitting in an airport lounge, they call you for a plane, and you don't stand up initially because you're waiting on ­everyone else, you know? 'Oh, Louis'll be back from the toilet in a minute.'''