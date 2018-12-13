Newton Faulkner is marking a decade in music with the release of his new festive single 'Wish I Could Wake Up'.

The 33-year-old singer/songwriter first came to attention with his hit song 'Dream Catch Me' in 2007 from his double platinum-selling debut LP 'Hand Built By Robots', and to mark 10 years of his signature percussive guitar-playing, the flame-haired star is putting out a romantic acoustic ballad.

Speaking about the inspiration for the track, Newton said: ''This song's about wanting to wake up next to someone special at Christmas, and how that person can make any day, Christmas or not, seem so much better just by being there.''

As well as the single, Newton has also announced a Best Of album, 'The Very Best Of Newton Faulkner...So Far', comprised of his original material and covers including Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

On the album, he said: ''The Best Of feels like a real milestone, I'm so proud of it as a body of work and the second disc was so much fun to make.

''I love the challenge of covering songs, which probably is reflected in my song choices.

''For people that have seen me live before, there are some old favourites and there's also some tracks no one has ever heard me do.''

Newton will also head out on a UK and Ireland tour in support of the double-sided LP, kicking off on April 22 at Bournemouth's O2 Academy, before wrapping at Glasgow's Old Fruitmarket on May 6.

He said: ''It's going to be awesome to be doing a tour where the challenge isn't to do as much new stuff as possible, but just to do the best set, with the best songs from any point in my career.''

'Wish I Could Wake Up' is out on Friday (14.12.18), when tickets for the tour go on general from 9am from newtonfaulkner.com.

'The Very Best Of Newton Faulkner...So Far' is due to be released in March.

Newton Faulkner's 2019 tour dates are as follows:

22 April, Bournemouth - 02 Academy

23 April, Exeter - Great Hall

24 April, London - Palladium

26 April, Birmingham - 02 Institute

27 April, Liverpool - 02 Academy

29 April, Gateshead - Sage Gateshead

1 May, Leeds - Becketts Student Union

2 May, Dublin Academy

4 May, Manchester - Albert Hall

5 May, Leicester - De Montfort Hall

6 May, Glasgow - Old Fruitmarket