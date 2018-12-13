Newton Faulkner is releasing Christmas song 'Wish I Could Wake Up' to mark 10 years in the music industry, plus he's announced a 'Best Of' album and tour.
Newton Faulkner is marking a decade in music with the release of his new festive single 'Wish I Could Wake Up'.
The 33-year-old singer/songwriter first came to attention with his hit song 'Dream Catch Me' in 2007 from his double platinum-selling debut LP 'Hand Built By Robots', and to mark 10 years of his signature percussive guitar-playing, the flame-haired star is putting out a romantic acoustic ballad.
Speaking about the inspiration for the track, Newton said: ''This song's about wanting to wake up next to someone special at Christmas, and how that person can make any day, Christmas or not, seem so much better just by being there.''
As well as the single, Newton has also announced a Best Of album, 'The Very Best Of Newton Faulkner...So Far', comprised of his original material and covers including Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
On the album, he said: ''The Best Of feels like a real milestone, I'm so proud of it as a body of work and the second disc was so much fun to make.
''I love the challenge of covering songs, which probably is reflected in my song choices.
''For people that have seen me live before, there are some old favourites and there's also some tracks no one has ever heard me do.''
Newton will also head out on a UK and Ireland tour in support of the double-sided LP, kicking off on April 22 at Bournemouth's O2 Academy, before wrapping at Glasgow's Old Fruitmarket on May 6.
He said: ''It's going to be awesome to be doing a tour where the challenge isn't to do as much new stuff as possible, but just to do the best set, with the best songs from any point in my career.''
'Wish I Could Wake Up' is out on Friday (14.12.18), when tickets for the tour go on general from 9am from newtonfaulkner.com.
'The Very Best Of Newton Faulkner...So Far' is due to be released in March.
Newton Faulkner's 2019 tour dates are as follows:
22 April, Bournemouth - 02 Academy
23 April, Exeter - Great Hall
24 April, London - Palladium
26 April, Birmingham - 02 Institute
27 April, Liverpool - 02 Academy
29 April, Gateshead - Sage Gateshead
1 May, Leeds - Becketts Student Union
2 May, Dublin Academy
4 May, Manchester - Albert Hall
5 May, Leicester - De Montfort Hall
6 May, Glasgow - Old Fruitmarket
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Eclectic filmmaker Mackenzie tries out another genre with this frisky, loose romantic comedy filmed at...