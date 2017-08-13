Newton Faulkner doesn't watch television.

The 'Dream Catch Me' hitmaker has revealed he hasn't been watching his 'American Idiot' co-star Ameila Lily on 'Celebrity Big Brother' because he hasn't got an aerial at his property and chooses not to watch anything.

The flame-haired star also confessed he had no idea the former 'X Factor' runner-up was going into the Channel 5 show's famous abode for the current series.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I had no idea she was going in.

''It's not something I watch. That's amazing.

''She's so nice, she has such an infectious personality and she is hilarious as well.

She will do really.''

Asked if he would consider going on 'CBB', the 32-year-old singer/songwriter - who is gearing up to release his new album 'Hand Built By Robots' on September 1 - said: ''I would have to watch it to find out. I have watched a tiny bit years ago.

''But I don't have an aerial. I've pretty much just watched films. I don't watch TV anymore.''

Meanwhile, Newton's new album will see the focus be on his voice rather than the guitar and he also wrote all of the songs himself instead of recruiting co-writers, after his brother forced him to do it.

On the album titled lead single, which is out now, ''Newton said: ''In the past I have mainly focused on pushing my guitar playing, on this album and particularly the first single, I decided to focus on my voice. On the last few albums, there were quite a few co-writes but on this one my brother forced me to write mostly on my own and this song is one of the ones that came out of that. It's about messing things up but keeping moving forwards. I happen to have a reasonable amount of experience in both.''

And on his sixth record, he added: ''I started working this album with two main principles in mind. One, I wanted it to be at its best performed solo live and two, I wanted to push my voice further than before. With the songwriting, I just wanted to do what I do naturally and not try and be clever and try and predict or follow any trends. The same went for the production, and from that, I feel like I've finally found my recorded sound.''

Newton, 32, performs at Boardmasters festival in Newquay, Cornwall on August 11, where he will no doubt share some of the new songs with his fans.

He then embarks on an extensive UK headline tour, kicking off in Belfast, Ireland on October 14 and wrapping up in Worthing, West Sussex on December 1.