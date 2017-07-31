Newton Faulkner has announced a new album.

The 'Dream Catch Me' hitmaker will release 'Hit The Ground Running' on September 1, which is almost a decade to the day he dropped his debut LP 'Hand Built By Robots'.

This time round, the flam-haired star wanted the focus to be on his voice rather than the guitar and he also wrote all of the songs himself instead of recruiting co-writers, on the advice of his brother.

On the album titled lead single, which is out now, ''Newton said: ''In the past I have mainly focused on pushing my guitar playing, on this album and particularly the first single, I decided to focus on my voice. On the last few albums, there were quite a few co-writes but on this one my brother forced me to write mostly on my own and this song is one of the ones that came out of that. It's about messing things up but keeping moving forwards. I happen to have a reasonable amount of experience in both.''

And on his sixth record, he added: ''I started working this album with two main principles in mind. One, I wanted it to be at its best performed solo live and two, I wanted to push my voice further than before. With the songwriting, I just wanted to do what I do naturally and not try and be clever and try and predict or follow any trends. The same went for the production, and from that, I feel like I've finally found my recorded sound.''

Newton, 32, performs at Boardmasters festival in Newquay, Cornwall on August 11, where he will no doubt share some of the new songs with his fans.

He then embarks on an extensive UK headline tour, kicking off in Belfast, Ireland on October 14 and wrapping up in Worthing, West Sussex on December 1.

'Hit The Ground Running' track-listing is as follows:

1. 'Smoked Ice Cream'

2. 'Hit The Ground Running'

3. 'All She Needs'

4. 'Been Here Before'

5. Finger Tips

6. 'Guitar-y Thing'

7. 'There Is Still Time'

8. 'Alright'

9. 'The Good Fight'

10. 'This Kind Of Love'

11. 'Never Alone'

12. 'So Long'

13. 'Carry You'

14. 'Don't Understand'