Newton Faulkner has announced a series of intimate shows for next month.

The 'Dream Catch Me' hitmaker will play Newquay, Glasgow, Manchester and London, kicking off at Whiskers in Cornwall, on June 1.

The small venues are ideal as the singer's latest record, 2017's 'Hit the Ground Running', sees the focus turn to his voice rather than the guitar.

The flame-haired star wrote all of the songs himself on his sixth record instead of recruiting co-writers, after his brother forced him to do it.

He explained previously: ''In the past I have mainly focused on pushing my guitar playing, on this album and particularly the first single, I decided to focus on my voice. On the last few albums, there were quite a few co-writes but on this one my brother forced me to write mostly on my own and this song is one of the ones that came out of that. It's about messing things up but keeping moving forwards. I happen to have a reasonable amount of experience in both.''

The last time Newton played intimate venues was in 2007, over a decade ago, when he released debut LP 'Hand Built by Robots', which reached number three in the Official UK Chart.

The mini run follows the 'If This Is It' hitmaker's extensive UK headline tour at the end of last year.

Tickets are on sale now from www.newtonfaulkner.com

Newton Faulkner's UK tour dates are as follows:

June 1, NEWQUAY, WHISKERS

June 3, GLASGOW, KINGS TUTS

June 4, MANCHESTER, DEAF INSTITUTE

June 5, LONDON, BORDERLINE