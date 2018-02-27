Newton Faulkner will play London's Omeara on March 24 as part of Give a Gig Week 2018.

The 'Dream Catch Me' hitmaker is the latest performer attached to the initiative which helps to raise money for Youth Music, an organisation that supports children and young people in difficult circumstances by supplying them with the resources to make and enjoy music.

He commented: ''Youth Music is an awesome charity doing amazing work with young people. We all know how powerful music can be. It's changed my life, immeasurably, and I know that getting the chance from Youth Music to get involved and be passionate about their music is changing the lives of thousands of young people every year. It's also up to them what genre they want to get into, which is great. I'm delighted to support this work with my gig at Omeara and hope Give a Gig Week will help Youth Music reach out to more young people in need.''

It comes after Craig David launched Give A Gig Week 2018.

'Rise & Fall' hitmaker Craig will be taking part in the latest Give A Gig Week line-up from across the pond in Los Angeles, while other stars taking part include Pixie Lott, The Wombats, Dream Wife and Femme.

Craig said: ''I'm very happy to be part of Give a Gig Week from as far away as LA, where I'll be making a donation from my shows there to support the great work Youth Music does. Music has transformed my life and I want all young people to have the chance to develop their musical creativity and achieve their ambitions.

''Youth Music has been providing these kinds of opportunities for years to young people facing difficult circumstances in their lives. I applaud the charity's emphasis on diversity and gender equality, and share its belief that all young people should have access to music-making regardless of background, gender or circumstances.''

Give A Gig Week 2018 runs for 10 days from Friday March 16 to Sunday March 25.

Pixie, who will be curating a gig, organised with singer-songwriter Jocee, added: ''Youth Music and I share a common interest in giving young musicians an opportunity to develop their musical creativity and talent. The charity does great work supporting young people who face difficult challenges in their lives which is why I'm very happy to be taking part.''

This year's event will also see 100 choirs performing live music at 10 major railway station across England, including Birmingham New Street, Bristol Temple Meads, Leeds, Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly, London Waterloo, London Kings Cross, London Paddington, London Bridge and London Victoria.

Anyone can sign up to take part in Give A Gig Week by holding a gig to raise money for Youth Music, be it in their own living room, or somewhere more unusual.

Gigs can be registered at www.giveagig.org.uk, where guides on planning, promoting and fundraising can also be found.