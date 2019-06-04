Zoe Kravitz was just looking ''to get laid'' when she met Karl Glusman.

The 'Big Little Lies' star is pleased she met the actor - who she is rumoured to have married last month - through a mutual friend three years ago rather than through work or on a dating app but admitted her pal was aware she wasn't looking for a ''serious'' relationship at the time.

She told the new issue of Britain's Vogue magazine: ''I love that it wasn't on an app and that it wasn't on a movie set.

''My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone - not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you - and he brought Karl.

''I instantly felt something - then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, 'Wait, what?'. But he later told me that he was just nervous.''

The couple are keen to have children together one day, but Zoe insisted it would be ''not any time soon''.

The 30-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet - was just 13 when she developed an eating disorder, and admitted it was partly because she felt so ''clunky'' next to her ''tiny'' mother.

She said: ''I think it came from a lot of things.

''My mother was so beautiful and so tiny, I always felt clunky around her, and then my dad was always surrounded by supermodels... I was short, and you feel uncomfortable in your skin anyway at that age.''

The 'Divergent' actress used to worry that her famous surname helped her land jobs but now she feels she's been able to prove herself for her talent.

She said: ''When I got into acting school, I never knew if it was because of my audition or my last name.

''But I'm slowly learning that no director will hire me because of my surname.

''The first 10 years of my career have been about proving myself. I now finally feel like I'm in a place where I'm able to say, 'I deserve this,' and, ''I worked really hard.' I'm getting better.''

The full interview appears in the new issue of Vogue magazine, which is on sale on Friday (07.06.19).