Zazie Beetz has praised her 'Deadpool 2' co-star Ryan Reynolds as ''incredibly talented''.

The 26-year-old actress is set to take on the role of Neena Thurman and her alter-ego Domino in the upcoming sequel to the 2016 Marvel movie, and has praised her co-star Ryan - who stars as the titular anti-hero - as ''impressive to watch'' on set.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Zazie said: ''Honestly, it's amazing kind of watching Ryan do his thing because you think like, 'Oh, he has the mask on and you can ADR all of it' or whatever, but he is genuinely incredibly talented, and it's pretty impressive to watch. He's just really good. And so, for me, this is the biggest thing I've done, so I've been very much sort of observing and it's been a good vibe set to observe on and [there's] a lot of really talented people.''

Meanwhile, whilst details of the hotly-anticipated sequel are remaining largely under wraps, fellow star T.J. Miller - who plays Deadpool's best friend Weasel - recently revealed second instalment won't follow the ''same [story] in a different location'' and will instead involve ''different stakes''.

He said: ''It's not going to be like 'Hangover 2', it's not going to be the same movie in a different location, for instance. It's got different stakes, different things happen, some pretty tragic, dark s**t happens in the first part of the film, in the beginning, and the rest of the film is kind of dealing with that, so that's interesting. But Weasel remains just absolutely the most selfish individual on the face of the planet.''

And the star even believes 'Deadpool 2' could be ''funnier'' than the first instalment, as he laughed so hard when reading the script that he ''dropped an iPad in a public restaurant''.

He added: ''This instalment is going to be more Weasel-icious than ever before. I was crying so hard laughing that I dropped an iPad in a public restaurant when I was reading the script. As Ryan [Reynolds] and I were talking about, it's this great thing where we know the tone, we know the stakes, everybody's played these characters before - most importantly, we know the tone, we know how to hit it pitch perfect. So I think it might actually be funnier than the first one. I'm really, really excited.''

'Deadpool 2' is being directed by David Leitch and is slated to be released in June 2018.