Zazie Beetz has revealed that much of the forthcoming 'Joker' movie was re-written as they filmed it.
Zazie Beetz has revealed 'Joker' was re-written as they filmed the scenes.
The 27-year-old actress plays Sophie Dumond in the Todd Phillips-directed project, which sees Joaquin Phoenix play the titular role, and has spilled that the movie was scripted as they went along.
She told MTV news: ''We rewrote the whole thing while we were shooting it.
Literally, we would go into Todd [Phillips]' trailer and then write the scene for the night and then do it.''
The movie wrapped last month, and is currently in post-production.
Meanwhile, Joaquin previously explained that the crime film based on the DC Comics villain - which doubles up as an origin movie - will be unlike many earlier comic-book flicks.
The Hollywood star said that the eagerly awaited effort won't seamlessly fit into a particular genre.
He revealed: ''I wouldn't quite classify this as like any genre.
''I wouldn't say it's a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a ... It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that's exciting.
''I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles.
''And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn't, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that's what Todd sees appealing about this idea.''
Robert De Niro plays Murray Franklin, Douglas Hodge stars as Batman's future butler Alfred Pennyworth and the likes of Shea Whigham and Billy Camp also make up the cast for the highly-anticipated movie.
'Joker' is expected to hit screens later this year.
