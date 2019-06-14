Zazie Beetz has opened up about her battle with anxiety caused by her sudden rise to fame.
Zazie Beetz suffered with ''the worst anxiety of [her] life'' after shooting to fame in 'Atlanta'.
The 'Deadpool 2' star plays Vanessa 'Van' Keefer in the hit FX comedy-drama series and she says being thrown into the spotlight after the first series in 2016 affected her mental health, but she is thankful because it made her aware of the pressures people face and she is now able to be there for those who are going through difficult times.
Speaking in an interview for PorterEdit's Women in Hollywood feature, Zazie admitted: ''Fame definitely exacerbates anxiety, 100%. After Atlanta, I had the worst anxiety of my life - I've never experienced pain like that. [But] I am grateful in a way because it has made me passionate about mental health and letting people know they're not alone.''
Meanwhile, the 28-year-old star previously admitted she wishes she could fly.
The 'Joker' star doesn't like having to face up to her problems so the idea of being able to soar trough the sky is ''very attractive'' to her.
Asked what superpower she'd like, she said: ''I'd have to say flying. I think it's pretty cool, there's a sense of freedom.
''And I think I have a little habit of running away from problems and I feel like flying is a manifestation of that, so it's very attractive to me.''
And Zazie felt very ''lucky'' that she didn't have to go through the full audition process for her role as Domino in 'Deadpool 2'.
She said: ''I was lucky in that I didn't have to send in a tape.
''I had a meeting with the director (David Leitch) and Ryan (Reynolds) popped in about halfway through.
''A few weeks later, I worked through some of the scenes with David, then a screen test with Ryan, playing around with some scenes.''
