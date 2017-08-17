Zazie Beetz's ''heart has been breaking'' following the death of her 'Deadpool 2' stunt double.

The 26-year-old actress has paid tribute to Joi 'SJ' Harris after she passed away in a motorcycle accident on the set of the film on Monday (14.08.17).

In a handwritten letter posted on Instagram, Zazie sent her ''love'' to the stuntwoman's family and friends.

She wrote: ''On Monday we tragically lost one of our own - Joi SJ Harris. My heart has been breaking the past two days and I have been searching what to say or do.

''I know that what I feel is nothing compared to what her loved ones, friends + family, are feeling.

''My heart and my love goes out to her and them all. The cast and crew send peace, healing, and their deepest condolences.''

The tribute from Zazie - who plays Domino in the upcoming sequel - comes after her co-star Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to Joi earlier this week.

The actor - who plays the titular character and his alter-ego Wade Wilson - tweeted: ''Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming 'Deadpool'. We're heartbroken, shocked, and devastated... but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them - along with each and every person she touched in this world. (sic)''

The professional motorcyclist was dressed as Zazie's character when she lost control of her Ducati bike on the Vancouver set and was catapulted off the vehicle, crashing through a plate glass window at Shaw Tower.

She was reportedly not wearing a crash helmet.