Zazie Beetz loves Joaquin Phoenix's ''playful'' approach to acting.

The 29-year-old actress starred alongside the award-winning actor in 'Joker', and Zazie has admitted to learning a lot from her acclaimed co-star.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (09.02.20), Zazie explained: ''I think honestly watching Joaquin, he's so playful, in a way, and really willing to take risks and you know, not being afraid of wasting time or trying something out, or really working a scene until it's ready.

''There's always so much pressure on a set to get it done, get it done. I never want to be a nuisance - not that he was a nuisance at all - but to take up your space and be like, 'we need to figure this out,' I really respect that.''

Zazie relished working on the Oscar-nominated movie, and the actress knew it was always destined to be ''something special''.

She told E! News: ''It really matched a lot of what I thought it was going to be, just being on set and reading that screenplay, which I felt from the beginning. The moment I read that, I felt it was something special, and to see that manifested visually was great.

''I think a lot of people felt very emotional leaving it.''

Joaquin previously admitted he wanted to make sure his version of the Joker ''wasn't identifiable''.

The Hollywood star was also thrilled to have been given the ''freedom'' to bring his own version of the character to life.

He said: ''I wanted the freedom to create something that wasn't identifiable. This is a fictional character. I didn't want a psychiatrist to be able to identify the kind of person he was.''