Zazie Beetz is set to star in 'Joker'.

The 'Deadpool 2' actress is in talks to appear in DC Comics' upcoming dark tale - which will feature Joaquin Phoenix in the title role as Batman's biggest enemy - and though the story is being kept under wraps, it's believed she'll play a single mother who catches the eye of the mastercriminal.

Not much else is known about the movie, but Phoenix recently teased that his portrayal of the villain - known for his pale face and scary red lips - would be ''unique.''

The 43-year-old actor said: ''I wouldn't quite classify this as like any genre. I wouldn't say it's a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a ... It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that's exciting.

''I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn't, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that's what Todd sees appealing about this idea.''

'War Dogs' filmmaker Todd Phillips will direct from the script he co-wrote with '8 Mile' screenwriter Scott Silver, while Emma Tillinger Koskoff will produce.

The studio - which reportedly has a budget of $55 million to make the film - has described this iteration of the story as an ''exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale''.

'Joker' is scheduled for release in October 2019.