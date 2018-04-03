Zazie Beetz is in talks to star in the Jean Seberg biopic 'Against All Enemies'.

The 26-year-old actress - who is best known for her role in 'Atlanta' - is currently in negotiations to join Kristen Stewart in the new movie by Benedict Andrews, according to Variety.

At the time of reporting, it is not known which role Beetz will play but if she decides to take the part, she will be starring alongside Anthony Mackie, Jack O'Connell, Margaret Qualley and Colm Meany.

The story focuses on the attempts by the FBI to discredit the America actress Seberg through its Cointelpro program in retaliation for her support of the Black Panther Party.

The FBI fabricated a false story in 1970 that the child she was carrying was not fathered by her husband, but by a member of the Party.

Black Panther Party, original name Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, African American revolutionary party, was founded in 1966 in Oakland, California, by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale.

The party's original purpose was to patrol African American neighbourhoods to protect residents from acts of police brutality.

Seberg was best known for her roles in a number of films including 'Saint Joan', 'Bonjour Tristesse', 'Breathless' and 'The Mouse That Roared'.

The actress - who spent half her life in France - died at the age of 40 with police ruling her death as a suicide.

Andrews is set to direct the script which has been penned by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, with 'La La Land' producers Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.

Beetz will next be seen as Neena Thurman and her alter-ego Domino in the upcoming 'Deadpool 2' movie alongside Ryan Reynolds who is reprising his role as the titular superhero.

And Beetz previously praised her co-star and said he was ''incredibly talented''.

She said: ''Honestly, it's amazing kind of watching Ryan do his thing because you think like, 'Oh, he has the mask on and you can ADR all of it' or whatever, but he is genuinely incredibly talented, and it's pretty impressive to watch.

''He's just really good. And so, for me, this is the biggest thing I've done, so I've been very much sort of observing and it's been a good vibe set to observe on and [there's] a lot of really talented people.''