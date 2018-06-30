Zayn Malik has dropped a cover of Beyonce's 'Me, Myself and I' on Twitter.
Zayn Malik has released a cover of Beyonce's 'Me, Myself and I'.
The former One Direction singer took to Twitter to inform fans that his eagerly anticipated second solo album is ''on the way'' and he shared a ''taster'' with them, which turned out to be the Beyonce cover.
Zayn, 25, tweeted: ''Album is on the way. Got a few surprises for you too .. here's a taster.''
'Me, Myself and I' was the third single from Beyoncé's first solo album, 'Dangerously in Love'.
Zayn released his first album 'Mind of Mine' in 2015 and earlier this year, he teased fans that the roll out will be different from anything any other artist has ever done.
He said: ''I'm trying to keep it as mysterious as possible but there's a plan with the roll outIt's going to be different to I think anything anyone has done before, I don't think has done it this way. So it's going to be interesting to see how the audience react to this kind of release but wanted to try something different. And I think it's all going to make sense in the end when the album finally drops.''
He also revealed that the record has been completed and he has a name for it.
He said: ''There is an album title. I've got the whole concept and everything done, yeah.''
Zayn has already released two tracks from the album, the Sia collaboration 'From Dusk To Dawn' and has 'Still Got Time' with rapper PartyNextDoor.
