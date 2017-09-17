Tyler, the Creator claims Zayn Malik ''flaked'' on recording a song with him.

The 26-year-old rapper wrote, 'See You Again', a song from his latest album 'Flower Boy', for the former One Direction singer but after the British star snubbed him on numerous occasions, he decided to keep it for himself.

Tyler tweeted: ''see you again is getting played on a few stations, awesome, hope i catch it at some point

''Fun fact. I wrote 'see you again' for zayn but that bitch flaked on studio time twice, so i kept the ref for myself, worked out actually. (sic)''

Tyler first reached out to Zayn for a collaboration in 2015.

He tweeted at the time: ''HI @zaynmalik. I HAVE BEAUTIFUL INSTRUMENTALS AND YOU HAVE A VOICE LETS FIGURE THIS OUT MY GUY . EPIC ALBUM CUTS THO NO RADIO. (sic)''

And the 24-year-old singer was quick to accept the offer.

He replied: ''sounds sick BRO let do some s**t.(sic)''

Last summer, Tyler remixed Zayn's single 'Pillow Talk'.

Meanwhile, the 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' hitmaker recently promised to tour his second album as he finally thinks the time is right to go on the road.

Asked why he didn't tour his first solo LP, he said: ''We did a few auditions for the band, and we got a band together, but I just wasn't feeling it.

''The first record, I didn't feel like there was enough material to do a proper show. So I just waved it off until the second album, so I can get the best of both.

''I think my confidence is definitely improved now, so a tour is definitely on the cards. I'm excited to start rehearsing.''