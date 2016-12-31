Zara Larsson's father secretly watches all of her performances online.

The 'Lush Life' hitmaker has revealed her dad Anders pretends to be a ''low-key fan'' of her whilst her mother Agnetha is happy to ''gossip about everything'' with her.

She said: ''Mum talks about my career all the time. I love gossiping with her about everything.

''Dad is a more low-key fan. He doesn't say much but when I borrow his tablet or computer and go into YouTube you can see that he's been watching all my videos.''

The 19-year-old singer has had a great year but says the highlight was winning Best New Artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards as she managed to beat DNCE, The Chainsmokers and Lukas Graham to the crown.

She gushed to BBC Newsbeat: ''That was a huge deal for me, especially as you can only win that once. I felt that was a receipt for all the hard work I've put in.''

Meanwhile, Zara previously revealed she wants to join forces with Charli XCX for a ''girl power'' duet.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I would love to. I think she is amazing. I love her sound and she is a great person as well. Of all the collaborations I've been doing, they've all been with guys. So I would love to do something girl power.''

And Zara has insisted her new album will be out in January 2017 after it was originally slated for a February 2016 release.

She added: ''It's coming in January. I have been pushing it for literally a year. It was supposed to come out February 2016 and I was like, it's coming out summer, it's coming out after summer, it's coming out in the fall, and then in the winter.

''It's a little mixed. It's pop but there are some rhythmic songs, some dance songs, some ballads. I think that everyone will like at least one song.''