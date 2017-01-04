Zara Larsson thought she would be a ''way bigger'' star than she is now.

The 19-year-old Swedish pop beauty has several hit singles under her belt including chart-topper 'I Would Like', but has admitted she envisaged having more success at this stage in her career, and feels she should be playing arenas.

She told the latest issue of Nylon magazine: ''When people ask me, 'What would you do If I told you five years ago you would be here?' My answer is, 'Honestly, I thought I would be way bigger.' I thought I would be selling out arenas by now.''

The 'Lush Life' hitmaker had her confidence knocked after she won Sweden's version of 'America's Got Talent' when she was just 10 years old, because she expected to land a recording contract off the back of the talent show, but nothing happened and she thought she'd never make it as a pop star.

She admitted: ''I thought people were going to throw contracts at me and ask me to do a world tour, and then I just didn't get anything. I thought it was over, that was it for me. I thought I wasn't going to be a singer.''

The rising star - who is known for her MNEK collaboration 'Never Forget You' - has spent the last three years working her debut studio LP, which will no doubt have her climbing the charts once again, as it features collaborations with Charlie Puth and Ty Dollar $ign.

And the blonde beauty has confessed that she hasn't written every song on the record, but that is something she is striving to accomplish in the future.

She said: ''I've been working on this album for three years.

'''Never Forget You' was the first song I wrote, and I feel like in the past year, I just involved myself a lot more.

''I'm still not writing everything - It's more like 60 percent - but I'm not writing I'm choosing the song.

''On the next one I want to be writing on every track.''

Zara's as-yet-untitled LP is yet to receive a release date, although she recently teased to expect it later this month.