Yvonne Strahovski thinks being a working mother is a ''bit of a travelling circus''.

The 'Handmaid's Tale' actress has praised her spouse Tim Loden as the ''most amazing husband on the planet'' as he's been willing to take a step back from his own career to look after their nine-month-old son.

She said: ''He's the most amazing dad. We've had to become a strong team and I'm so grateful to have him and that I didn't have to hire someone I didn't know to look after my baby. And he feels grateful to have the time. It's not that common to have your partner be able to stay at home. It's been really special.''

The 36-year-old actress - who was pregnant when she shot the second series of 'The Handmaid's Tale' - is grateful to producers of the dystopian drama for ''taking a chance'' on her.

She told Australia's ELLE magazine: ''I'm very grateful to be a part of a show like The Handmaid's Tale with such a female-driven storyline.

''That's why this film was so nice to work on as it's as equally female-saturated.''

''I have to take my hat off to the producers and [director] Kim [Farrant], who knew I was pregnant going into it and were still willing to take that chance.''

And Yvonne enjoyed the contrast of playing the villainous Serena Joy and looking after her son during filming breaks when shooting season three.

She said: ''I run to set and tune into Serena--a miserable, bitter character--then I run back to the trailer to breastfeed as happy as can be staring down at my son.''

The former '24' actress is also concerned about raising a child in Los Angeles because carrying a gun is ''rampant''.

She said: ''I'd be lying if I said I wasn't terrified just like every other parent is of [my child] growing up in a country where gun culture is rampant and we have mass shootings every day. Thinking about school, where children are being affected, it's a very scary position for a parent to be in.''