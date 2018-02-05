Yungen wants to collaborate with Bradley Walsh after he messaged him to say he's a fan of his song 'Bestie'.

The grime star has revealed the TV presenter and singer - whose debut album 'Chasing Dreams' beat the likes of Zayn Malik to become the UK's biggest selling album of 2016 - would like to work with him after sharing his love of the chart-topping track, which Yungen features on with pal Yxng Bane.

He said: ''It's so funny. I got a message from Bradley Walsh. I was like: 'What?' He just posted a video of himself singing along to my song 'Bestie' on Instagram!

''That's so weird to me, seeing stuff like that. Hopefully we can do something. We'll see what he can do, eh!''

Bradley previously revealed he was planning a duet with another grime star, Stormzy, after the pair met at the BRIT Awards in 2017.

Meanwhile, Yungen, 26, has been in the studio with garage king Craig David.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''He is literally my idol. He is the nicest guy ever, we've been in the studio. We're making something that I love of Craig David, old school R&B.

''That's my vibe, that's what I grew up listening to, so we're working in that lane.''

And asked previously if he's going to do anymore tracks with Yxng Bane, Yungen told BANG Showbiz: ''Definitely. As soon as we did 'Bestie' that was the first song we did together - we had instant chemistry.''

And on whether they expected the hit song to blow up like it has, he said: ''No. I had no idea it would be a hit. ''

Despite performing at Wireless festival last year, Yungen is going to focus on his album instead, which he hopes will be released before the end of 2018.

On whether he plans on returning to the Finsbury Park weekender in summer, he teased: ''Who knows? I might be on holiday taking a break. I would like to go, but right now I am working on the album.

''I've been doing festivals for two years straight. The most important thing this year is making new music.''

Yungen was speaking after a secret gig to launch the Huawei P smart, which is now exclusively available in Vodafone stores across the UK and via the Vodafone website.