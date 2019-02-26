Timberland has partnered with the Platinum-selling London rapper, Yungen, to create the Yungen x Timberland retro-inspired Brooklyn trainer
Yungen has teamed up with Timberland to launch the Brooklyn sneaker.
The footwear specialist has partnered with the Platinum-selling London rapper to create the Yungen x Timberland retro-inspired trainer which is made for the ''restless city dweller'' and focuses on the owner's ''freedom and durability''.
The Brooklyn is a lace-up oxford in mix materials which features premium soft suede and full rip-stop fabric with an aerocore midsole.
The brand has also released 'The Green Room' a video set in the tropical greenery of London's Barbican Centre - a performing arts centre in the Barbican Estate of London and the largest of its kind in Europe - featuring the British rapper and his track 'Myself' from his newly dropped 'Project Purple' album.
Speaking about the partnership Yungen said: ''Like most Londoners, I'm always moving, so the Brooklyn sneakers match my energy. It's good to escape sometimes, to take a minute and clear your headspace. Having these amazing green spaces across our city that give us the space to be free, we're lucky to have them''.
The 'Bestie' hitmaker went on to explain that growing up in South London has ''really influenced'' his music thanks to its ''melting pot of cultures''.
He said: ''Growing up in London really influenced my music. It's a real melting pop of cultures and people- so even though I grew up in a house where reggae was the staple, I'd go outside and hear Asian music or Afrobeats- which have all played a part in shaping my ear as a musician.''
Yungen added that his favourite green space in London is Herne Hill's Brockwell Park as it is the area where he lived with his family.
He said: ''I grew up in South London- so Brockwell Park was always the meeting place for me and all my friends. It's a huge space and just reminds me of growing up and playing football.''
