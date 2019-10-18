Yungblud wants to be the voice of a generation.

The 22-year-old English singer - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - wants to be known as the biggest rock star on 2020 and he is happy to be vocal about his big ambition.

In an interview with NME, he said: ''I wanna be the rock star for the 2020 generation. People always advise me, 'Don't say that you want to be something, just in case you don't turn out to be it.' But I'm not afraid to say that I wanna be the rock kid for them. I hate it when people say, 'Rock isn't cool'. Rock is so f***ing cool. Pouring your heart out is cool.''

The 'I Love You, Will You Marry Me' singer - who is dating American pop star Halsey - teamed up with the Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds on the new track from his new EP 'The Underrated Youth', released on Friday (18.10.19).

And Yungblud has revealed he and Dan shared a ''mutual raw energy'' in the studio which meant the song was recorded in just one day.

Following the release of his debut album '21st Century Liability' in 2018, Yungblud's fan base grew quickly and he insists his followers are as much a part of his music and pop persona as he is.

He explained: ''Yungblud ain't just me. It's become a community and a bit of a f***ing movement. I am 50 per cent of Yungblud and the other 50 per cent is them. If you feel like you don't belong anywhere then you belong right here with me. This whole movement feels so punk and rebellious - it's punk to have a community and to battle against loneliness.''