Yungblud is set to host a livestreamed concert on Monday (16.03.20), amid the cancellations of several concerts due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Yungblud is set to host a livestreamed concert on Monday (16.03.20).
The 22-year-old singer has been forced to postpone the Asia leg of his tour due to coronavirus concerns, and with the virus spreading across the globe, Yungblud has decided to host his very own online concert, where fans will be able to enjoy a live performance without the risk of spreading infection.
In a statement, he said: ''the world is in a very weird time at the moment. everyone doesn't know what to do or where to turn. it's like we are all trapped in a glass or perspex box whilst someone is playing a trick on us. My shows were getting cancelled left right and centre i miss the energy, i miss the connection, i miss my fans and family. We need each other more than ever right now and having the opportunity to interact with them taken away from me fully wasn't even an option for me! we're holding an online concert Monday 7am PDT earliest show of my life see you there!!! (sic)''
The concert will be streamed on YouTube on Monday.
Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - was due to play in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore later this month, but was forced to push back the shows amid ''travel risks'' following the outbreak.
He said of the cancellation: ''I'm going to have to cancel this Asia tour, because we've been advised about travel risks, in terms of coronavirus.
''At first I was going to say, 'F**k it' and come, but we have been advised again to seriously not.''
But the 'Tongue Tied' hitmaker promised fans he will be back in Asia to play some dates ''so soon''.
He added: ''I just wanted to send a message just to say I'm really thinking about you all a lot and I want to send all my love and I hope everyone is safe, and I hope everyone is trying their best to be as positive as they can.
''I love you so much and I will be back so soon, I promise.
''I swear to God I'm going to get out there as soon as I can.''
Deap Lips certainly leans more into Flaming Lips territory than Deap Vally, aside from the vocals. But did it leave much of an impression?
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.