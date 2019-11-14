Yungblud has teased fans that his second studio album is ''coming''.
Yungblud has teased fans that his second album is ''coming'' and will be ''rock and roll'' all the way.
The 22-year-old rocker - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - has just dropped his new song 'Tongue Tied' with anonymous EDM star Marshmello and rapper blackbear and given an update on the progress of his follow-up to his 2018 debut LP '21st Century Liability'.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, Yungblud said: ''There's an album coming, and I'm writing loads, man.
''It's going to be rock and roll.
''And I hope you love 'Tongue Tied'. I mean, I think we can't wait to put it out.''
The 'Loner' rocker - who released the EP 'The Underrated Youth' in October - also revealed that 'Tongue Tied' came about due to his and Marshmello's mutual aspiration to make a rock club banger inspired by emo bands The Used and My Chemical Romance.
He said: ''I think to be honest, me and Mello wanted to do something for a while. I really admired his work that he dabbles in so many different genres of music. And I was like, 'Well, I want to bring a rock and roll guitar song into the clubs.'
And he was like, 'Same.'
''So we got in the studio, and we're both emo kids, man.
''So I was like, 'I want to write something that sounds like 'The Taste of Ink', by Used, with a My Chem chorus and then a Mello drop.'
He added: ''And yeah, it was just a like a mashup of energy.
''But ultimately, to bring rock and roll back into clubs.''
