Yungblud says his ADHD means he doesn't need to take drugs.

The '11 Minutes' singer admitted he often gets asked if he's under the influence because he's so overexcited but he explained his energy levels are all natural due to his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

He told the 'Slacker' podcast: ''People always ask me, 'Are you into drugs?' Because I've got ADHD I don't need them.

''I will still be up at 7am when everyone hits the dark hours and starts to hate themselves because of their comedowns.

''I'm like, 'Let's go get breakfast!' I'm in their face like, 'Come on! Let's keep going.' ''

The 22-year-old star - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - insisted youngsters will ''always'' experiment with drugs, but encouraged people to stay safe.

He added: ''Young people are always going to do drugs - that's just the way it will be. They always have and we always will. It's a part of growing up and experimenting.

''I just say be safe, like at festivals in Australia - they've got drug testers.''

Yungblud is currently working on the follow-up to his 2018 debut album '21st Century Liability', and he's not getting a lot of sleep.

He explained: ''Because I've been writing my album, I've been up for days, I've only been sleeping two hours or one hour a night.

''I think when I get into that zone, I just can't sleep, I'm just so wired.''

Meanwhile, Yungblud recently postponed the Asia leg of his tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ''I'm going to have to cancel this Asia tour, because we've been advised about travel risks, in terms of coronavirus.

''At first I was going to say, 'F**k it' and come, but we have been advised again to seriously not.''