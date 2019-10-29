Yungblud says the most important part of his career is the ''mutual feeling'' he shares with his fans.

The 'Loner' hitmaker has admitted that he has never been concerned with writing ''smash hits'' and winning awards and just wanted to create a space for his fanbase which promotes ''unity and positivity''.

Speaking in an interview with FAULT magazine, he said: ''I always want to project positivity because that's what my fanbase does.

''Yungblud is about promoting hope and unity instead of dividing people.

''It's about bringing people up instead of pushing them down, it's about battling hate with messages of unity and positivity and beating the hate away with a bouquet of flowers - that's what Yungblud is all about.''

On his ''magical'' connection with his fans, he added: ''I was never interested in the music industry games, I'm not interested in awards, they are amazing when they come about but I only care about the number of people I walk out to on stage.

''The most magical thing to me isn't the gold disks or creating a smash hit, it's about the mutual feeling I have with my fanbase.''

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - recently teamed up with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds on the track 'original me' from his EP 'The Underrated Youth', and says he was the perfect person to work with because they both share ''very similar messages'' about equality, particularly regarding the LGBTQ+ community.

On how the collaboration came about, he recalled: ''I was in New Orleans fighting with anxiety at the time and I received an email from Dan Reynolds saying I think we should get on a song together.

''I saw him at Leeds fest like five years ago and thought, 'I want to be just like him', because he's the real deal.

''He's a man with an incredible family who stands for incredible things and is a massive advocate for equality in terms of the LGBTQ+ community and the world. We have very similar messages.''

Read the full interview here: www.fault-magazine.com/2019/10/fault-magazine-exclusive-photoshoot-and-interview-with-yungblud