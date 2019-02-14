Yungblud says his new song with Halsey and Blink-182's Travis Barker is their attempt to ''modernise'' rock.

The 'Loner' rocker has teamed up with the 'Without Me' hitmaker - who recently defended her love for Bring Me The Horizon as a pop artist - and the 'All The Small Things' drummer on the track '11 Minutes'.

The 21-year-old star, who is dating Halsey, said that it was a ''dream'' to collaborate with the pair on the anthemic song.

He said: ''Working with Halsey and Travis was a f***ing dream - at the end of the day we're all rock kids.

''We grew up with a mutual adoration for the genre so it completely makes sense that we would come together and try to modernise it.''

The track which was released on Valentine's Days (14.02.19) is a story of ''modern love'' and never knowing ''how much'' something means to you until its gone.

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison- explained: ''The song tells the story of a perfect tragedy that reflects modern love within our society.

''We are so distracted and focused on what's next, we can fail to see what is actually in front of us.

''We don't realise how much we need something until it's taken away from us.''

Meanwhile, Yungblud is set to play his biggest headline tour to date.

The Yorkshireman will play London's O2 Academy Brixton on November 21.

The extensive run kicks off in Amsterdam on October 27, and wraps at Sheffield's O2 Academy on November 29.