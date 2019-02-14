Yungblud has dropped new track '11 Minutes' featuring girlfriend Halsey and Travis Barker.
Yungblud says his new song with Halsey and Blink-182's Travis Barker is their attempt to ''modernise'' rock.
The 'Loner' rocker has teamed up with the 'Without Me' hitmaker - who recently defended her love for Bring Me The Horizon as a pop artist - and the 'All The Small Things' drummer on the track '11 Minutes'.
The 21-year-old star, who is dating Halsey, said that it was a ''dream'' to collaborate with the pair on the anthemic song.
He said: ''Working with Halsey and Travis was a f***ing dream - at the end of the day we're all rock kids.
''We grew up with a mutual adoration for the genre so it completely makes sense that we would come together and try to modernise it.''
The track which was released on Valentine's Days (14.02.19) is a story of ''modern love'' and never knowing ''how much'' something means to you until its gone.
Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison- explained: ''The song tells the story of a perfect tragedy that reflects modern love within our society.
''We are so distracted and focused on what's next, we can fail to see what is actually in front of us.
''We don't realise how much we need something until it's taken away from us.''
Meanwhile, Yungblud is set to play his biggest headline tour to date.
The Yorkshireman will play London's O2 Academy Brixton on November 21.
The extensive run kicks off in Amsterdam on October 27, and wraps at Sheffield's O2 Academy on November 29.
As it's almost Valentine's Day, you'll be looking for that perfect romantic playlist to set a dinner date to, right?
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
'Lung Bread For Daddy', a phrase appropriated from a friend and referring to a request for a cigarette, is a multi-faceted journey through the life...
It doesn't feel like we're delving too deep into the past with this alt-rock gem, but it has been 19 years since 3 Doors Down dropped The Better Life.
Andrew Bird has named his newest song after the Greek king Sisyphus, and he's release a new video with a similar sentiment.
Previously a duo, Honeyblood now comprises Stina Tweeddale on her own and she has returned with a brand new single and video, The Third Degree.
Ariana Grande has just dropped the video for her new single Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored, and it didn't have quite the ending we were...
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.