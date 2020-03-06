Yungblud has postponed the Asia leg of his tour due to coronavirus concerns.

The 22-year-old singer - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - was due to play in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore later this month, but he has pulled out of the dates after being advised about ''travel risks'' because of the worldwide outbreak of the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China.

Speaking on his Instagram Stories, he said: ''I'm going to have to cancel this Asia tour, because we've been advised about travel risks, in terms of coronavirus.

''At first I was going to say, 'F**k it' and come, but we have been advised again to seriously not.''

But the 'Tongue Tied' hitmaker promised fans he will be back in Asia to play some dates ''so soon''.

He added: ''I just wanted to send a message just to say I'm really thinking about you all a lot and I want to send all my love and I hope everyone is safe, and I hope everyone is trying their best to be as positive as they can.

''I love you so much and I will be back so soon, I promise.

''I swear to God I'm going to get out there as soon as I can.''

More than 3,000 people have died from coronavirus - which is known as COVID-19 - since the outbreak began in December, and researchers in China were recently said to have discovered two different strains of the virus.

Yungblud is still expected to play Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil in late March and early April, with the dates still listed on his official website.

And there is more good news for his fans, as last month he confirmed plans to drop a new album in August 2020.

He said: ''There's a song coming imminently and an album coming in August. I haven't really said that to anyone.''