Yungblud caused a stir on the Thames over the weekend with a live performance of his new single, 'Hope for the Underrated Youth'.

The 21-year-old singer treated his fans to a performance on a boat before heading up the river to the Houses of Parliament, where lyrics from his politically-motivated new single were projected.

He said: ''The world right now tells us fall in line, it tells us what you're allowed to care about, think about, even to the point what air you should f***ing breathe. Things are changing drastically, a lot of the time not for the better and it's hard to watch. I meet so many young people everyday and the one common denominator I find is the constant fire to defy apathy and the optimism to do anything in your power to fight for a better, more equal world. This song is about freedom of speech. This song is about freedom of expression. This song is about the forward thinking, racism hating, LGBTQ+, liberal ''sinners'' that we all are. I see that there is hope for this ''underrated youth'' and I believe the future looks bright because we are in it.''

Written and produced by Yungblud - real name: Dominic Harrison - and produced by Zakk Cervini and Chris Greatti, 'Hope For The Underrated Youth' will premiere on BBC Radio 1 at 7.30pm tonight as Annie Mac's 'Hottest Record'. The track will be available to stream and download via all DSPs after the premiere.

Yungblud will also take to the main stage at Reading & Leeds Festival this summer (23rd - 25th August), before heading out to play dates across the US. His UK and European tour will take place this Autumn and includes a show at London's O2 Academy Brixton.