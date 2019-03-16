Yungblud has paid tribute to Félicité Tomlinson.

The 20-year-old singer/songwriter was a school friend of Louis Tomlinson's late sister, who passed away earlier this week after suffering a suspected heart attack at her London home, and he took to Twitter to share a touching tribute to Félicité, 18.

He wrote: ''I knew Felicite a lot of my life as initially she was so important to my sister and my best friend... the more we got to know each other the more we became close. she was always so supportive of my music and would turn up at shows even before I was yungblud. She was such a huge inspiration to young people, especially young women she was so bright and very very sharp. she was taken far too soon. I'm sending all my love to you up there and her family. sleep tight fizz (sic).''

Last year, Félicité shared a picture of the pair together on her Instagram page and wrote a supportive message after her pal had played at Reading Festival: ''Known you for 6 years and watching you perform at Reading and the crowd knowing every word had me in tears (sic).''

The tribute came as comedian Lenny Henry took a moment during Friday's (15.03.19) Comic Relief show to remember Félicité, after Louis pulled out of his planned performance on the televised charity special following her death.

He said: ''Sudden tragic loss of his sister. All the love and best wishes go out to Louis and his family at this terrible time.''

Félicité - who was an Instagram star - collapsed at her fourth-floor studio apartment in Earls Court, West London, on Wednesday (13.03.19) lunchtime.

A person who was with her called the emergency services, but despite extensive efforts to resuscitate Félicité, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: ''Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 12.52pm to a residential address in SW5.''

Whilst the London Ambulance Service added: ''We were called at 12.51pm.

''We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an advanced paramedic to the scene. Sadly, despite efforts of our medics, a person died.''

Félicité's death is being treated as ''unexplained'', and a full post-mortem examination and toxicology tests are underway to determine the teenager's cause of death.

For 27-year-old Louis, the tragic news comes after he previously lost his mother Johannah Deakin in 2016, when she passed away aged 43 after losing her battle with leukaemia.

And Louis recently released a heartbreaking new single entitled 'Two of Us', in which he painfully sings about wishing he was the one who died.

On the track, he sings: ''You'll never know how much I miss you, the day that they took you, I wish it was me instead.''

And during the chorus, he adds: ''I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me, I'll be living one life for the two of us.''