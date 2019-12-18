Yungblud doesn't think anyone should be ''judged'' for their sexuality or identity.

The 'I Think I'm OKAY' hitmaker hopes he is an ''advocate'' for encouraging anyone to be whoever they want to be and he is happy to be referred as a sex symbol.

He said: ''In terms of sexuality, I want to be an advocate for relaying the idea that you can love whoever the f**k you want to love without judgement at all, and you can identify any way you want to identify and no one should judge you for it. To love and be loved in return is everybody's single handed right. If people want to call me that then sick - I'm sexy.''

The 22-year-old singer is happy to open up about his own emotions and he is confident in doing so, he will help others feeling the same way.

He added to Notion magazine's Winter 2019 issue: ''The ability to share your feelings and talk about what's going on in your soul and your head, is the foundation of what YUNGBLUD is about. It's one big bloody pot of empathy. Talk about who you are, shout about it, f***ing scream it in my face, because I can't wait to hear it. Deafen me with it. That's why the shows are so f***ing loud, because people are saying 'hello this is who I am' for the first time ever.''

Meanwhile, Yungblud previously revealed he wants to be the voice of a generation.

He said: ''I wanna be the rock star for the 2020 generation. People always advise me, 'Don't say that you want to be something, just in case you don't turn out to be it.' But I'm not afraid to say that I wanna be the rock kid for them. I hate it when people say, 'Rock isn't cool'. Rock is so f***ing cool. Pouring your heart out is cool.''