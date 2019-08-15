Yungblud is ''more straight'' but open to dating a man or a trans person in the future.
Yungblud is open to dating a man or a trans person.
The 22-year-old singer - who is in a relationship with Halsey - identifies as ''more straight'' but is also ''very fluid'' when it comes to his sexuality and thinks making a connection is more important than anything else.
She said: ''I'm more straight. [But If] I walked down the street and met a f***ing bloke tomorrow, or a trans person, you never know. It's about connection. I'm very fluid about it.''
The 'I Love You, Will You Marry Me' singer admitted he travelled to London to fulfill his fantasies and ''try sex with a guy'' - but his ''journey'' only left him feeling more confused than ever.
He told Attitude magazine: ''I came to London to be liberated, to be able to paint my nails, to f***ing try sex with a guy, to try everything, to fulfill my fantasies and figure out who I am. Ultimately, it was a massive journey to being comfortable in myself. But in that journey, I got more confused.
''[I'd get] blazed and f***ed up. Then I'd sit in my room and cry my f***ing eyes out.''
Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison - admitted he still has a ''dark part'' in his brain but has learned ways to keep his anxiety at bay.
He added: ''I [still] have to get talked off the ledge 10 times a day, but I know who I am now. There is always the dark part in everyone's brain. You wake up in the morning, you've got a knot in your stomach and you don't know why. But you just have to tell yourself that it's fine, breathe, go for a walk, make love to your girlfriend or boyfriend, anything that will make it better.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.