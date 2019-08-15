Yungblud is open to dating a man or a trans person.

The 22-year-old singer - who is in a relationship with Halsey - identifies as ''more straight'' but is also ''very fluid'' when it comes to his sexuality and thinks making a connection is more important than anything else.

She said: ''I'm more straight. [But If] I walked down the street and met a f***ing bloke tomorrow, or a trans person, you never know. It's about connection. I'm very fluid about it.''

The 'I Love You, Will You Marry Me' singer admitted he travelled to London to fulfill his fantasies and ''try sex with a guy'' - but his ''journey'' only left him feeling more confused than ever.

He told Attitude magazine: ''I came to London to be liberated, to be able to paint my nails, to f***ing try sex with a guy, to try everything, to fulfill my fantasies and figure out who I am. Ultimately, it was a massive journey to being comfortable in myself. But in that journey, I got more confused.

''[I'd get] blazed and f***ed up. Then I'd sit in my room and cry my f***ing eyes out.''

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison - admitted he still has a ''dark part'' in his brain but has learned ways to keep his anxiety at bay.

He added: ''I [still] have to get talked off the ledge 10 times a day, but I know who I am now. There is always the dark part in everyone's brain. You wake up in the morning, you've got a knot in your stomach and you don't know why. But you just have to tell yourself that it's fine, breathe, go for a walk, make love to your girlfriend or boyfriend, anything that will make it better.''