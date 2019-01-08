Yungblud says Oasis' attitude and outspoken nature inspired him as a teenager.

The 20-year-old alternative rock musician - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - says the music of the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, spoke to him directly and allowed him to believe that he could make it as a musician too.

In an interview with the new issue of Rock Sound Magazine, he said: ''Oasis were massive for me, because of the attitude and what they represented, and how outspoken they were. It felt like they were exactly like me.

''Then I found hip hop and emo. When you find new genres of music, you take ownership of them. It blew my mind, and I found so much solace in it. I would listen to artists like My Chemical Romance, Eminem, Busta Rhymes, Blink-182, Paramore ... all these bands were so unafraid of being themselves. They talked about their problems and what was going on in their heads. It grabbed and latched on to me, and I felt like I could do that too.''

The 'Kill Somebody' hitmaker is proud to be part of a new generation that is educated and actually cares about the wider world and he thinks that things are going to change for the better through the actions and art of younger people.

Yungblud - who is dating Halsey said: ''My generation is so intelligent. For the first time in a long time, we actually give a f**k about the world - we see a future that we want to be a part of. We're not just some bratty kids rebelling against a system for the sake of it. It's such a good time because we're empowering people who the past neglected.''