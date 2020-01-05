Yungblud has hinted he has a collaboration with Post Malone coming out this year.

The 'Loner' rocker teased that his next track features someone who is a ''bridge between hip-hop and rock and roll'', and when asked whether it's the 'Circles' rapper, the 22-year-old star didn't say no.

On whether he has anymore collaborations on his new record, the follow-up to his 2018 debut LP '21st Century Liability, Yungblud said: '''There is a mental one coming at the start of next year.

''I can't say who it is yet but he is such a visionary artist. So f***ing sick and he is a bridge between hip-hop and rock and roll.

''I'll give you a clue, the first time that I heard about him and the first time that I saw that he was such a clear bridge between hip hop and rock n roll was in an Australian press outlet.

''The Aussies liked him.

When quizzed by MusicFeeds.com if it's Malone, he replied:

''I can't say but I'm glad you're curious (laughs). You'll have to wait till 2020.''

The '11 Minutes' hitmaker recently teased his new album ''is kind of a nod to David Bowie''.

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - has penned a track called 'Mars' inspired by meeting a transgender fan, whilst the record also ''pays homage'' to the late music legend's 1971 hit 'Life on Mars'.

He said: ''There's a song called 'Mars' which is important to me 'cause I had a trans man come up to me and say my track 'Kill Somebody' last year helped his parents with the community he wanted to be in.

''And allowed him to go from being a girl - they sat with him through his transition to be a boy. I thought that was f***ing crazy.

''He told me about his story, about how nobody understood him, and it clicked with me because it reminded me of 'Life On Mars' by David Bowie - so I'm paying homage to that.

''It's kind of a nod to Bowie, and it's stories about young people.''