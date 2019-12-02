Yungblud has added two extra dates to his residency at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, due to phenomenal demand.

The 'Loner' hitmaker has sold out three consecutive nights at the North London venue, which kick off on May 26, 2020, and to ensure all of his fans get a chance to see him live, the rocker will now play additional shows on June 3 and June 4.

The 22-year-old star - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - is in complete shock at getting to play five nights.

He tweeted: ''can't even believe im typing this lol ... we're doing 5 nights at the f**kin forum (sic)''

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (06.12.19) at 9am, with a Live Nation presale taking place on Thursday (05.12.19).

Meanwhile, the Doncaster-born star recently teased fans that his second album is ''coming'' and will be ''rock and roll'' all the way.

The pop rock star recently dropped his new song 'Tongue Tied' with anonymous EDM star Marshmello and rapper blackbear, and also gave an update on the progress of his follow-up to his 2018 debut LP '21st Century Liability'.

He said: ''There's an album coming, and I'm writing loads, man. ''It's going to be rock and roll. ''And I hope you love 'Tongue Tied'. I mean, I think we can't wait to put it out.''

Yungblud - who released the EP 'The Underrated Youth' in October - also revealed that 'Tongue Tied' came about due to his and Marshmello's mutual aspiration to make a rock club banger inspired by emo bands The Used and My Chemical Romance.

He said: ''I think to be honest, me and Mello wanted to do something for a while.

''I really admired his work that he dabbles in so many different genres of music.

''And I was like, 'Well, I want to bring a rock and roll guitar song into the clubs.'

''And he was like, 'Same.'

''So we got in the studio, and we're both emo kids, man.

''So I was like, 'I want to write something that sounds like 'The Taste of Ink', by Used, with a My Chem chorus and then a Mello drop.''

He added: ''And yeah, it was just a like a mashup of energy. ''But ultimately, to bring rock and roll back into clubs.''

Yungblud's O2 Forum Kentish Town dates are:

May 26 - SOLD OUT

May 27 - SOLD OUT

May 28 - SOLD OUT

June 3

June 4