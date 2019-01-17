Yungblud has released a new track called 'Loner'.

The 21-year-old singer's latest track premiered on Wednesday (16.01.19) night on Radio 1's Indie Show and the 'Kill Somebody' hitmaker has now also unveiled the accompanying video, which was directed by himself and was shot at his grandmother's house in Doncaster.

The alternative rock musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, admitted that he filmed his music video in this location as he wanted it to be a ''reflection of where [he's] from'' and so he can always remember that he owes his fame to his fans.

In a statement, he said: ''I created this track because it's a reflection of where I'm from and who I am. I wanted to invite my fans and people who might not know me yet into my front room and to have a cup of tea with them. I wanted to show them what Dom looks like going to get a glass of water at 2am.

''At the end of the day, I needed to tell myself no matter what happens or how far this thing goes, that I am just a 21-year-old kid from the north of England who has been put in this position by his fans. If I ever forget that I'm in dangerous water.''

The 'Psychotic Kids' singer went on to explain that although he wanted the vide to demonstrate his roots, it was also to show how ''alone'' he's felt ''his whole life'' even though he was surrounded by family and friends.

He said: ''We shot the video in my Nan's house, with my mates from school and also in the venue I played my first shows in.

''The track reflects how alone I felt my whole life no matter how many people seemed to be around me.''