Yungblud has released his Dan Reynolds collaboration 'Original Me'.

The 22-year-old rocker has teamed up with the Imagine Dragons frontman on the new track from his upcoming EP 'The Underrated Youth' and he has revealed he and Dan shared a ''mutual raw energy'' in the studio which meant the song was made in one day.

Yungblud explained: ''This song is about accepting the parts of yourself that you hate and realising your biggest superpower is to be originally, authentically yourself.

''Working with Dan Reynolds was such a dream come true as he is a huge inspiration for me.

''The song literally came out of the studio within a day.

''The mutual raw energy between us made this song what it is.''

The 'Loner' rocker has delayed the release of the EP, pushing it back from October 11 to October 18, because there is one song which he thinks still requires some tweaking and he wants to make sure it's ''perfect'' for his loyal fans.

Explaining his decision to delay the project in a video posted on Instagram, the singer - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - said last week: ''Yo what's going on? So I was in the studio last night listening to the EP, and it occurred to me that one of the songs isn't quite right yet. ''And I've got a bit of a favour to ask you.

''I just want to keep it real with you guys, and I just wanna ask if I can have one more week on the EP. If I can push it back to the 18th from the 11th - just because I want everything that I release and give to us and make a part of our history to be absolutely perfect. ''And one of the songs, I don't think is yet.''

Yungblud released his song with Dan, which he described as ''mental'', to make it up to his fans.

He added: ''So I'm sorry to anyone who's going to be well disappointed but I promise you it's coming out on the 18th, and I will be dropping something next week, and its going to be mental, to make up for it.

''It's going to be crazy. I love you all man, and I can't wait for you to hear this music, I think it's the best yet.''