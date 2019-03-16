Yungblud called his mother the first time he heard his music on American radio.

The 20-year-old singer/songwriter could not believe that his music was being played on the radio in the US and immediately called his mother, who gushed ''that's mental''.

Speaking to Billboard, he said: ''I heard it in the UK and I was freaking out, 'cause my mate knew it was happening and I didn't. It was my song 'I Love You, Will You Marry Me?' And then I came to America and I heard it on the radio. I was like, 'What is going on?' I called my mom, I was like, 'Mom my song's playing on the radio in America,' and she was like, 'That's mental.'''

Meanwhile, Yungblud recently announced a new European tour in the autumn after selling out most of his dates in the UK in March.

The extensive tour kicks off in Amsterdam on October 27, and wraps at Sheffield's O2 Academy on November 29, and the new run will see him play his biggest headline show to date in the British capital at London's O2 Academy Brixton on November 21.

The alternative star released the single 'Loner' in January, and revealed he directed the music video for the song, which was shot at his grandmother's house in Doncaster.

The rocker - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - filmed his promo in this location as he wanted it to be a ''reflection of where [he's] from'' and so he can always remember that he owes his fame to his fans.

He said: ''I created this track because it's a reflection of where I'm from and who I am. I wanted to invite my fans and people who might not know me yet into my front room and to have a cup of tea with them. I wanted to show them what Dom looks like going to get a glass of water at 2am.

''At the end of the day, I needed to tell myself no matter what happens or how far this thing goes, that I am just a kid from the north of England who has been put in this position by his fans. If I ever forget that I'm in dangerous water.''

The 'Psychotic Kids' singer went on to explain that although he wanted the video to demonstrate his roots, it was also to show how ''alone'' he's felt ''his whole life'', even though he was surrounded by family and friends.

He said: ''We shot the video in my Nan's house, with my mates from school and also in the venue I played my first shows in.

''The track reflects how alone I felt my whole life no matter how many people seemed to be around me.''