Yungblud is set to release his new album in August 2020.

The 22-year-old singer - who released his debut record, '21st Century Liability', in July 2018 - has promised fans that he'll have more music for them later this year, saying he also has plans to release a song ''imminently''.

Speaking to NME, Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - shared: ''There's a song coming imminently and an album coming in August. I haven't really said that to anyone.''

Following the success of his debut album, Yungblud revealed his ambition was to become the voice of a generation.

The singer explained that he hoped to become the ''rock star for the 2020 generation''.

He added: ''People always advise me, 'Don't say that you want to be something, just in case you don't turn out to be it.' But I'm not afraid to say that I wanna be the rock kid for them.

''I hate it when people say, 'Rock isn't cool'. Rock is so f***ing cool. Pouring your heart out is cool.''

Yungblud's fan base grew quickly following the release of his debut record, and he subsequently insisted his followers are as much a part of his music and pop persona as he is.

He explained: ''Yungblud ain't just me. It's become a community and a bit of a f***ing movement. I am 50 per cent of Yungblud and the other 50 per cent is them.

''If you feel like you don't belong anywhere then you belong right here with me. This whole movement feels so punk and rebellious - it's punk to have a community and to battle against loneliness.''