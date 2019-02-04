Yungblud has announced a European tour in the autumn.

The 21-year-old singer - who is dating 'Without You' hitmaker Halsey - sold out most of his dates in the UK in March, and his new run will see him play his biggest headline show to date in the British capital at London's O2 Academy Brixton on November 21.

The extensive tour kicks off in Amsterdam on October 27, and wraps at Sheffield's O2 Academy on November 29.

The alternative star released the single 'Loner' last month, and revealed the music video for the song was directed by himself and was shot at his grandmother's house in Doncaster.

The rocker - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - filmed his promo in this location as he wanted it to be a ''reflection of where [he's] from'' and so he can always remember that he owes his fame to his fans.

He said: ''I created this track because it's a reflection of where I'm from and who I am. I wanted to invite my fans and people who might not know me yet into my front room and to have a cup of tea with them. I wanted to show them what Dom looks like going to get a glass of water at 2am.

''At the end of the day, I needed to tell myself no matter what happens or how far this thing goes, that I am just a 21-year-old kid from the north of England who has been put in this position by his fans. If I ever forget that I'm in dangerous water.''

The 'Psychotic Kids' singer went on to explain that although he wanted the video to demonstrate his roots, it was also to show how ''alone'' he's felt ''his whole life'', even though he was surrounded by family and friends.

He said: ''We shot the video in my Nan's house, with my mates from school and also in the venue I played my first shows in.

''The track reflects how alone I felt my whole life no matter how many people seemed to be around me.''

Tickets for Yungblud's tour go on sale on Wednesday (06.02.19) at 9am.

Yungblud's new 2019 European tour dates are as follows:

Sunday 27th October - Amsterdam, Paradiso

Monday 28th October - Brussels, AB Main Hall

Thursday 31st October - Munich, Backstage Werk

Saturday 2nd November - Milan, Fabrique

Monday 4th November - Prague, Roxy

Tuesday 5th November - Warsaw, Proxima

Thursday 7th November - Berlin, Kesselhaus

Sunday 10th November - Copenhagen, Amager Bio

Monday 11th November, Oslo, Parkteateret

Wednesday 13th November - Hamburg, Docks

Thursday 14th November - Cologne, Essigfabrik

Saturday 16th November - Paris, Trabendo

Tuesday 19th November - Bristol, O2 Academy

Wednesday 20th November - Manchester, O2 Ritz

Thursday 21st November - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Friday 22nd November - Birmingham, O2 Institute

Sunday 24th November - Norwich, UEA

Monday 25th November - Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers

Friday 29th November - Sheffield, O2 Academy