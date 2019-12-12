Yungblud, Inhaler, Celeste and more have made the longlist for the BBC Music Sound of 2020.

The 'hope for the underrated youth' rocker, rising indie band - which is fronted by U2 frontman Bono's son Elijah Hewson - and the 25-year-old soul singer, who has already won the BRITs Rising Star Award for 2020, have been selected for the newcomers accolade, which has previously been handed to the likes of Adele, Sam Smith and Haim.

They are joined by indie star Beabadoobee, alt-rockers Easy Life, electronic singer Georiga, Joy Crookes Neo-soul star Joy Crookes, singer and poet Arlo Parks and Glasgow singer/songwriter Joesef and Brighton band Squid.

This longlist has been chosen by a panel of industry experts and alumni artists including Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Chvrches.

James Stirling, Head of BBC Music & BBC Music Introducing, said: ''2020 is shaping up to be such an exciting year for British music. BBC Music is proud to play a role in so many of the incredible musical journeys, from YUNGBLUD's first session for BBC Music Introducing in West Yorkshire back in 2017, to debut Glastonbury performances from Arlo Parks, Celeste and Easy Life on the BBC Music Introducing Stage earlier this year. Congratulations to all the longlisted artists and I am really looking forward to seeing what they have in store for 2020.''

This year, Octavian beat the likes of Grace Carter and Mahalia to be crowned the winner of the rising music prize.

The French-British star - whose real name is Oliver Godji - became the first rapper in 15 years, when 50 Cent topped the annual poll, to be honoured with the prestigious accolade.

He said: ''That's lit. I don't even know how to feel right now ... Mum, I made it!''

The countdown of the Top Five will kick off across BBC Radio and the BBC Music website on January 5, 2020.

The Sound of 2020 winner will be announced on January 9, 2020.

The BBC Music Sound of 2020 longlist is:

Arlo Parks

Beabadoobee

Celeste

Easy Life

Georgia

Inhaler

Joesef

Joy Crookes

Squid

Yungblud