YouTube is set to stream the 2018 BRIT Awards for the fifth consecutive year.

The glitzy award ceremony will take place at London's O2 Arena on February 21, and will be aired live on ITV in the UK, but fans from around the globe will also be able to tune in to the action via video hosting website YouTube, which will be offering a worldwide live stream of the ceremony.

In a stream hosted by Conor Maynard and Yasmin Evans, YouTube will go live to the ceremony from 8pm GMT, 12pm PST, and 3pm EST on February 21, so that fans across the world can see the likes of Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Sam Smith, Rita Ora, and record-breaking five-time nominee Dua Lipa take to the stage to perform at the event.

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive of The BPI & BRIT Awards said in a statement: ''We are delighted to be streaming The BRITs live to fans all around the world with our partner YouTube, for a fifth successive year. Our live stream coverage will be presented by Conor Maynard and Yasmin Evans - we are thrilled to have such popular and talented hosts.

''The BRIT Awards is the premier showcase for British music, and extending the show's global reach means that it will introduce exciting new talent such as Dua Lipa, Rag'n'Bone Man, Stormzy and Jorja Smith to more international viewers than ever before. They will join established stars including Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake and Rita Ora in front of what we hope will be the largest-ever global audience for the BRIT Awards.''

Jack Whitehall is set to host the glamorous awards show, marking his debut in the role.

The YouTube livestream of the even will be available in YouTube territories outside the UK, including across Europe, North and South America, and large parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and will be accessible at youtube.com/brits.