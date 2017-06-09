John Talabot and Omar S will headline Belgium's award-winning Paradise City Festival later this month.

The 'So Will Be Now' hitmaker - who is also label mates with The XX, FKA Twigs, Sampha and Jamie xx on Young Turks records - and the Detroit house music legend are set to lead the three day music extravaganza when it kicks off in the magical setting of Ribaucourt Castle June 23-25.

Âme DJ, Joachim Pastor & N'to, and Recondite live will join the Ibiza regulars for the electronic music event, which also scooped the OVAM green event award for achieving '100 per cent recycled' status last year.

Paradise City Festival organisers said: ''If we all work together to reduce our combined ecological footprint, there will be no reason for pessimism. That's the philosophy behind our 'green' Paradise City. This belief in the future is reflected in the festival's line-up, combining established names with up-and-coming young talent.''

John Talabot recently joined The xx on their 'Night and Day' UK tour, and the the festival has promised to cater for ''broader audience'' in the house music genre this year.

The organisers added: ''The festival wants to cater to electronic music connoisseurs' every need, with a broad range of warm house, melodic techno, invigorating disco and deep electro. Paradise City brings a hefty chunk of underground music, but also wants to open it up to a broader audience.''

Other treats that ticket holders can expect include a unique Butler service, 100 per cent solar panel energy, free cardboard tents and panoramic views of the stunning countryside just outside of Brussells.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at http://paradisecity.be/tickets/