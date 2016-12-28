Bosses at Hollywood Stars Limousine claim the hip-hop star hired them to drive him and his entourage around on 11 occasions this year (16), with 10 of the rides taking place in June (16).

He was sent an invoice, but Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, allegedly dismissed the bill, which amounted to just under $18,700 (£15,300), and refused to pay, according to TMZ.com.

Now Hollywood Stars executives are taking him to court, asking a judge to order the MC to pay them in full.

It's the rapper's latest legal issue in days - he was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia last week (ends23Dec16) after missing a court date relating to a traffic violation. He was able to spend Christmas with his loved ones after he was booked and released on $500 (£410) bond.