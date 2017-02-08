The hip hop star, real name Jeffery Williams, and his company YSL Enterprises reportedly signed a $55,000 (£44,000) contract with event organiser Nicholas Fitts to play a concert at Sahlen's Stadium in Rochester, New York in August (16) but he pulled out.

Fitts filed a lawsuit at a court in Cobb County, Georgia in January (17) claiming the rapper "did not have a valid legal reason for his failure to perform" and didn't reschedule the date, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fitts claims he lost around $200,000 (£160,000) in ticket sales, about $57,000 (£45,000) in promotional costs, plus other outgoings such as deposit, security, sound and lighting, which come to a total of $360,000.