Rapper Young Thug has been sued for $360,000 (£287,000) for allegedly cancelling a concert without "a valid legal reason".
The hip hop star, real name Jeffery Williams, and his company YSL Enterprises reportedly signed a $55,000 (£44,000) contract with event organiser Nicholas Fitts to play a concert at Sahlen's Stadium in Rochester, New York in August (16) but he pulled out.
Fitts filed a lawsuit at a court in Cobb County, Georgia in January (17) claiming the rapper "did not have a valid legal reason for his failure to perform" and didn't reschedule the date, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Fitts claims he lost around $200,000 (£160,000) in ticket sales, about $57,000 (£45,000) in promotional costs, plus other outgoings such as deposit, security, sound and lighting, which come to a total of $360,000.
The rapper has once again hit out at the new President.
Her world tour is announced following her Super Bowl LI performance.
The singer plays Mia Grey in the second part of the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy.
They couldn't have picked a better pair for this legendary song.